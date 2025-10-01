XML Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $378.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.55 and a 200-day moving average of $342.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $380.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.