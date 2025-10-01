Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 22.9% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 68.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5%

DMAY opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

