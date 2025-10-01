Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,465 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.17% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $726.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

