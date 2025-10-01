Cooper Financial Group Buys 96 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 492,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 69.3% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,520,207 shares of company stock worth $608,126,659 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $239.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.77 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average is $244.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

