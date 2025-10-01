Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

