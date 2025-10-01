Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,242 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.65. The firm has a market cap of $735.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

