VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,742,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,996,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,348,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,950,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,026,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

