Cooper Financial Group Sells 7,059 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 481,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 257,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 257,370 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

