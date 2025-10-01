iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

