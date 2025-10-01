Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 26.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) dropped 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 764,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 142,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

