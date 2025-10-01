GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 27.8% Higher – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 67,820,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,190% from the average session volume of 1,581,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$117.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.82.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

