Short Interest in BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Decreases By 91.1%

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAB Stock Down 1.9%

BAB stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.