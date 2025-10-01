TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TREES Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31. TREES has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

TREES Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

