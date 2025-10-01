TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TREES Trading Up 4.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31. TREES has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
TREES Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TREES
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TREES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TREES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.