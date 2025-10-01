The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

The Bidvest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.3912 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

