Greenleaf Trust Sells 711 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average of $265.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

