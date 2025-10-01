Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,507 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

