Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

EVTC opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Evertec has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Evertec by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Evertec by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

