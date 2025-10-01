TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 146497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TATT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $553.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

