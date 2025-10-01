Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Lifesci Capital

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Merus Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $94.15 on Monday. Merus has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%.The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,792,500 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $684,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $21,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 389,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 708,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

