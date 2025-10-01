Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,700 shares, an increase of 542.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
