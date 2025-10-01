Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $734.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $752.94 and its 200-day moving average is $672.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

