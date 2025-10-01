Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Merus Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Merus stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $94.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%.The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,792,500. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB grew its holdings in Merus by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Merus by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

