Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $7.99 on Monday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

