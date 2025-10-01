Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $214,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after buying an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 558,228 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,778,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,820,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

