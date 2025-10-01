PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,665 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.50% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $44,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28,921.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

