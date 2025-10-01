Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Holdings Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $36,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838,892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 263.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 660,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 479,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.