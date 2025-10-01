Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.1% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,010,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,290,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,655,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,360,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

