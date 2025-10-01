Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 3.6% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

