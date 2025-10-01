SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF $GMF Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up 2.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 3.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. K2 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 55,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1,567.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMF opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $139.98.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.