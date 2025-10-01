Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,750 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,924,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

