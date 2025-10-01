Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $126,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after purchasing an additional 753,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 595,174 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4,492.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 473,876 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

