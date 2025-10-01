Alley Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

