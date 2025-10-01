Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 831,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,400 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 16,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

