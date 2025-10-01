Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 106 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

INTU stock opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.46. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock worth $4,056,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

