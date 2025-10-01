HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWO opened at $320.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

