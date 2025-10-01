LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 717 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.6%

GD opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $341.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.30 and a 200-day moving average of $292.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

