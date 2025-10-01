Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,176 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 1.1%

TGT opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

