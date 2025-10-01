ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3%

COP stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.