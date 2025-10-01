XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 374 Spotify Technology $SPOT

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $698.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 169.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $694.95 and its 200 day moving average is $662.49. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $362.31 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

