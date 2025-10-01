Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,086.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 93,541 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 105,982.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 109,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,759.84. This represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,663. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

