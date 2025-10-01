General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Christopher Hatto Sells 23,400 Shares

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40.

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

