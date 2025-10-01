Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,285 call options.

Paychex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 717,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.