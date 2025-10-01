Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,634 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 1.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $73,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,660. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.