Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,518 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $130,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE LMT opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

