Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,170,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,938,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

