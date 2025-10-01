Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482,073 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $342,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

