iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $159,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,923,000 after buying an additional 278,079 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,362,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

