Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 104.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Linde were worth $142,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $475.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

