Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,936 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $87,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

