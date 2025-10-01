Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,910 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $143,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $275.72.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

